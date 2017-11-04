EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating after the parents of an 8-year-old girl found four Adderall pills inside her bag of Halloween candy.
East Providence police said Friday the girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween when her parents discovered the drug on top of her candy. The girl’s father took the pills to the department Wednesday and filed a report.
The pills weren’t ingested, so the child was not harmed.
Police don’t believe the incident was intentional.
