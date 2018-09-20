TORONTO (AP) — Newly released Canadian police documents say the man who went on a shooting rampage that killed two people and wounded 13 in Toronto was an emotionally disturbed loner and did not appear to act out of any particular ideological motivation.

The redacted documents made public Thursday also say Faisal Hussain fatally shot himself after the July rampage.

The documents were written by officers in support of obtaining search warrants. They also indicate Hussain was arrested for shoplifting two days before the shooting but was released.

The papers say Hussain had three dealings with police as an “emotionally distressed person” in 2010. Hussain’s twin brother told investigators his sibling once robbed a store with a gun and had called police to say he wanted to kill himself.