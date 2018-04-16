NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continue to search for a panhandler who they say stabbed a man inside a restaurant who refused to give him money.

The stabbing happened at Pee Dee Steak House in Harlem on April 13. Police say the man stabbed the 30-year-old victim in the shoulder with a steak knife after begging for money. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the knife. He is in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.