BALTIMORE (AP) — A police disciplinary board has cleared a Baltimore officer in a review of the death of a 25-year-old black man whose neck was broken in a police van.

The three-member panel ruled Friday that Lt. Brian Rice was not guilty on all charges. Rice is the highest ranking officer involved in the arrest and van transport of Freddie Gray in April 2015.

Gray died of a spinal cord injury a week after he was injured, setting off Baltimore’s worst riots in decades. The unrest forced Maryland to bring in the National Guard.

Rice was visibly relieved and embraced his lawyers after the panel’s ruling. He will get to keep his job.

The lieutenant was acquitted in a criminal trial last year.