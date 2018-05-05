BALTIMORE (AP) — The union representing Baltimore police officers is asking the mayor to reconsider her appointment of the chair of a police oversight panel after he refused to cooperate with officers during a traffic stop.

Last month’s encounter involving Marvin McKenstry Jr. was captured on police body-camera footage obtained by the Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reports that the footage shows McKenstry refusing at least 60 requests for his license and registration and daring officers to arrest him.

A police spokesman confirmed that McKenstry also used his phone during the stop to call Inspector General Ed Jackson, a former colonel who served on the oversight panel with McKenstry before rejoining the police department in February.

McKenstry was given five citations totaling $500. He called the traffic stop a “misunderstanding that’s been resolved.”