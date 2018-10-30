Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Oregon boy planned to kill his parents by setting fire to their Albany home after drugging them with sleeping pills supplied by a 13-year-old friend.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports both boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted aggravated murder and attempted arson.

They were being held Tuesday at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center.

Prosecutors say the boys will not be charged as adults.

Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler says at least six children heard discussions about the boy’s plan for violence, leading to a child telling an adult.

That person told the father of the 14-year-old, resulting in a call to police last week.

Ridler says the teen’s motive for planning to kill his parents was not immediately clear.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

