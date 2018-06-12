PARIS (AP) — Police say a man is holding two people hostage in an office in central Paris.
A police operation is underway. There is no indication of terrorist motives.
Police said Tuesday they could not confirm whether the man was armed. They declined to provide more details.
Videos and images from the scene posted on social media show police officers outside a building in central Paris’s Petites Ecuries street.
