By
The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man shot in north Omaha over the weekend had died of his injuries.

Police say 56-year-old Lionel Johnson died Monday at a hospital. Officers investigating a report of a shooting a day earlier had found him on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests had been reported by Tuesday evening.

