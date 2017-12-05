OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man shot in north Omaha over the weekend had died of his injuries.
Police say 56-year-old Lionel Johnson died Monday at a hospital. Officers investigating a report of a shooting a day earlier had found him on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests had been reported by Tuesday evening.
