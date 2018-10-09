OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a male student stabbed a female student, then himself, at a high school in Omaha, Nebraska.
The incident led to the lockdown Tuesday afternoon of Burke High School. The Omaha World-Herald reports the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the school’s Junior ROTC room. A school resource officer called in the stabbings, saying he had recovered the knife.
The two students were taken in critical condition to an Omaha hospital. No one else was injured.
The lockdown, which lasted about two hours, began shortly before school was to be dismissed for the day, leading to a crowd of worried parents gathering outside.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Major climate report describes a strong risk of crisis as early as 2040
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up VIEW
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
The school canceled all after-school activities. No other details about the incident or the names of those involved have been released.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com