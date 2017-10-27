SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Police say a homeowner in northeast Oklahoma shot and killed a would-be burglar.

Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says in a news release that officers were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the home where the owner said he had shot one man and detained a second.

Enzbrenner says 37-year-old James Edward Patterson of Sand Springs was found wounded outside the back door of the home and later died while the second suspect was arrested.

Enzbrenner says the homeowner was questioned and released. The owner’s name wasn’t released.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case and the results of the investigation will be given to the district attorney to decide whether charges will be filed.