YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who went to a vacant house in northeast Ohio to sell two cellphones has been fatally shot.
WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police say the teen and a 19-year-old man met two suspects Thursday night on the porch of the home after arranging the sale online, were robbed and the teen shot.
The teen died at a hospital.
No suspects have been arrested.
___
Information from: WKBN-TV, http://www.wkbn.com