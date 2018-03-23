YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who went to a vacant house in northeast Ohio to sell two cellphones has been fatally shot.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police say the teen and a 19-year-old man met two suspects Thursday night on the porch of the home after arranging the sale online, were robbed and the teen shot.

The teen died at a hospital.

No suspects have been arrested.

