EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police say Ohio residents were surprised by two burglars in their home, including one armed with a gun.
The Euclid Police Department says officers were called to the scene at 1:15 p.m. Sunday after the Euclid residents fled and went to a neighbor’s house.
A SWAT team arrived at the scene and searched the home, but the burglars escaped.
Police have recovered a gun, and no injuries have been reported.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
A search for the burglars is ongoing.