LANDISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say an officer’s stun gun forced a man to drop a handgun following a chase of his pickup truck that also was carrying a woman and a 1-year-old child.
East Hempfield Township officers say a woman called at about noon Friday to report that a man had hit her inside a pickup truck and then pulled a gun on her as they headed west on Route 30.
After a two-mile chase, the truck pulled into a parking lot and the woman fled. Police said the driver emerged and drew a handgun, and an officer fired a stun gun, prompting the gunman to drop the weapon and collapse.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury. Police are investigating and no charges were immediately reported.
