PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an armed suspect was fatally shot by police at a motel in southeast Portland, Oregon.
No one else was hurt.
Portland Police responded to the motel Wednesday morning. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officers had reports of two people fighting near the motel.
Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley said arriving officers learned one of the subjects was armed with a knife and had attempted to stab another person. Officers learned a man matching the suspect’s description had entered a room and was holding a woman hostage.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up VIEW
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida WATCH
- Deported parents may lose their kids to adoption VIEW
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
The suspect was not identified.