BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police shot a man who had been making suicidal statements during a standoff in Beaverton.
Beaverton Police Department spokesman Jeremy Shaw says officers responded to the man, who was inside a vehicle, Wednesday morning.
Shaw says officers including those from a crisis team were communicating with the man through text messages. He says the man was making suicidal statements and didn’t really want to talk to authorities.
Shaw said in a subsequent email that the situation ended in an “OIS” or officer-involved shooting.
Police also tweeted that the man had a gun.
No further details were immediately released.