COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus say a woman who shot at officers during a SWAT standoff has been killed.
Columbus police in a statement Saturday afternoon identified the woman as 25-year-old Kaitlin Marie Demeo, of Columbus. She was fatally shot around 8 a.m. Saturday during a standoff that began several hours earlier.
Police spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington says officers initially responded to a home after a report of shots being fired. Worthington says Demeo had barricaded herself inside the home, armed with a rifle.
Worthington says Columbus SWAT and Negotiation Team officers tried to persuade Demeo to surrender.
He says Demeo fired at officers from an upstairs window at around 8 a.m., prompting two SWAT officers to kill her.
It’s the fourth police shooting in Columbus this year.