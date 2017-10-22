PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three police officers have been injured while attempting to perform for a crowd at a Philadelphia convention.
First responders were called to the Philadelphia Convention Center around 6 p.m. Sunday. The center was hosting the 124th International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the highway patrol drill team was performing a motorcycle stunt when they collided. Ross tells WACU-TV two of the officers went down and a third was injured in a different stunt.
All three officers were taken to Hahnemann Hospital for minor arm and leg injuries. Two of the officers were released by 8 p.m., and the third was expected to be released later in the night.
