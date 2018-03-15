BARNSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — Two police officers in New Hampshire came to the aid of an elderly woman by shoveling her walkway so she could get to her doctor’s appointment.

WMUR-TV reports the woman called Barnstead Police Thursday because she could not get out of her house due to the accumulated snow. Police say two officers quickly responded and shoveled out the woman’s walkway so she could make her scheduled doctor’s appointment.

