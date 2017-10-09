VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been found dead inside a Virginia home.
Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Officer Tonya Pierce told The Virginian-Pilot that two bodies were discovered during a welfare check at a house Sunday afternoon.
The bodies haven’t been identified and police are investigating the deaths as undetermined at this time.
___
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com