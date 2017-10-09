VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been found dead inside a Virginia home.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Officer Tonya Pierce told The Virginian-Pilot that two bodies were discovered during a welfare check at a house Sunday afternoon.

The bodies haven’t been identified and police are investigating the deaths as undetermined at this time.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com