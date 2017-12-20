MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police have fatally shot a southwestern Ohio man who refused to drop what was later determined to be a pellet gun.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2krYpnD ) 33-year-old Robert Edwards was shot early Wednesday in Miami Township in Montgomery County.
Capt. John Magill says township police were called to the Oakwood Village mobile home park around 12:15 a.m. after reports of a man was making suicidal threats while chatting on social media.
Two officers discovered Edwards at the park entrance with what appeared to be a gun. Police say he refused repeated requests to drop the weapon and was shot three times.
Magill said the officers followed department policy. They’ve been placed on administrative leave pending Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation review.
This story has been corrected to show the location is near Miamisburg in Montgomery County, not Cincinnati in Clermont County.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com