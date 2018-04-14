PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a suspect is dead after being shot during a confrontation with officers, none of whom were injured.
Details are sketchy but police say the shooting occurred early Saturday after a pursuit and a carjacking attempt.
According to police, officers fired at the suspect after he pointed a gun at them.
The shooting occurred near 15th Avenue and Thomas Road.
