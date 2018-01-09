SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Investigators say a police officer in suburban Washington who shot and wounded an SUV driver in November won’t be charged with a crime.

The unidentified SUV driver was shot in November after police in Montgomery County, Maryland, responded to a driver who said an SUV was ramming his car at a shopping center.

Investigators said Tuesday that body-worn camera footage shows Officer Todd Archer’s gun fired when he used it to try to break the driver’s window of the SUV.

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said it appears the shooting was accidental and that Archer’s actions “do not rise to the level of recklessness” needed for criminal charges.

Archer remains on paid administrative leave. Police said questions remain about why Archer used the gun to try to break the glass.