JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Florida has been shot outside of a Waffle House.
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department tells WTLV-TV that one of their officers was shot Wednesday night. The officer was taken to a hospital.
Authorities haven’t released the officer’s condition or name.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted late Wednesday that they were praying for the wounded officer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 states are voting today. Here’s what to watch.
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters WATCH
- Four cyclones are churning across the Pacific. Here's what they look like from space.
- Manafort lawyer: 'So many lies' Gates can't keep up VIEW
It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.
___
Information from: WTLV-TV, http://www.wtlv.com/