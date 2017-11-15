BALTIMORE (AP) — A member of the Baltimore police force has been shot in a troubled area of West Baltimore.

Baltimore police said in a tweet that one of their officers was shot Wednesday evening. The department did not immediately disclose the officer’s name or any other details.

Officers cordoned off streets and combed alleyways as they searched for a shooter. Numerous cruisers responded and a police helicopter buzzed overhead.

The area where the officer was shot has a number of vacant rowhouses and has been the scene of numerous shootings.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis went to a hospital where the officer was apparently being treated. They did not immediately talk with reporters.