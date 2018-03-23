PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.
A suspect has been surrounded at a supermarket in the town of Trebes, south of Toulouse, and might have taken hostages, national police said.
The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority.
Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.
