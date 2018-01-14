GARRISON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an officer fired shots at a suspect in a stolen car because he feared the suspect might run him down.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the officer and the suspect were uninjured. The incident occurred Friday in Garrison, Maryland, which is northwest of Baltimore.

Baltimore County police said the man tried to elude officers. He allegedly drove over a curb and a sidewalk and struck a police vehicle.

Police said an officer then got out of his vehicle as the stolen car drove toward him, prompting the officer to fire several shots at the car.

The stolen Honda was found several minutes later. An unidentified 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

Police said an officer inside the police vehicle the Accord struck suffered minor injuries.

