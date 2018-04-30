HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a person was shot and wounded by a police officer in Michigan and a state trooper was injured in a leg by shrapnel from a bullet fired by the officer.
State police say troopers and the officer from the Fowlerville Police Department responded Sunday to a call about a person threatening to kill himself in Livingston County’s Handy Township, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Police say the person injured himself with a knife and was hiding in the basement of a home. Police tried to help him, but they say he moved toward them with the knife. The Fowlerville officer shot him.
The person was taken to a hospital for surgery. The trooper was in good condition. The Fowlerville officer was placed on administrative leave.
