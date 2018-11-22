Share story

By
The Associated Press

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded a teen after responding to a domestic disturbance.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred on Thanksgiving at a Leisure City home, near Homestead.

Miami-Dade police say the 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower torso during a struggle with four officers. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police Director Juan Perez said during a news briefing that he had “a lot of concerns” about the shooting. No weapon was found on the teen.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

State officials and county prosecutors will investigate the shooting.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names or races of the teen or officer involved in the shooting.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

The Associated Press