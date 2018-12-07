BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise police officer shot and killed a pit bull attacking a golden retriever.

Boise police say officers on Thursday afternoon responded to a report of an aggressive dog in the backyard of a Boise home.

Police say an officer used pepper spray and banged pots together but the pit bull continued attacking the golden retriever.

Police say one officer shot the pit bull and it died at the scene. The golden retriever was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the resident of the home owned the golden retriever and was pet sitting the pit bull.