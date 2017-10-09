COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say officers responding to a reported altercation at a home found a 16-year-old armed suspect, and one officer shot the teen.
A Columbus police statement says the teen was taken to a hospital in stable condition with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.
Police say officers responded to the home Monday on a report of an argument between two men, one of whom was reportedly armed with a gun. Authorities say officers heard an altercation inside when they arrived and opened the door to find the 16-year-old with a gun in his hand.
Police say one officer fired his gun, striking the suspect at least once. The statement says a gun was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The investigation is continuing.