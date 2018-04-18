HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say an officer was seriously injured in a crash.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 40 in Hamilton Township. Police say Officer Keone Osby was stopped in traffic when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Victoria Branca, of Egg Harbor Township. The force of the collision caused Osby’s vehicle to strike another vehicle stopped in traffic.

Osby was taken to Shore Medical Center with serious injuries. Branca was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured in the crash.

There have been two other crashes involving Hamilton Township police officers in the past six weeks.

