OSSINING, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer who saved a chicken from becoming a roaster is taking a ribbing from his fellow officers.
Body cam video released by the Ossining, New York, police shows the officer responding to a shed fire on Saturday. He removed some propane tanks when he discovered the chicken. The bird clucks as the officer carries the bird to safety. He told the owner, “I got your chicken.”
The police department wrote on Facebook, “Somewhere around the first day of field training some salty cop usually hits you with, ‘Kid, you wouldn’t believe what goes on around here if I told you.'”
The department says if you ever wanted to get a hard time from your co-workers, “be a hero…to a chicken.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump: 'I don't believe' government climate report finding
- Ted Turner's land grab generates suspicion in Nebraska
- Border clash leaves caravan migrants dejected, worried VIEW
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- The house wouldn't sell. So a Realtor in Texas hired semi-nude models — and things heated up