NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police officer has pleaded guilty to charges related to unwanted sexual contact with a female driver he had pulled over.

U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran says 27-year-old ex-Spring Hill Officer Christopher Patrick Odom pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The indictment and testimony show Odom pulled the victim over during a June 2016 traffic stop.

Prosecutors say Odom tried to kiss her, put his hands down her pants, placed her hand on his genitals, and lied about his name before letting her leave.

Prosecutors say Odom previously pleaded guilty to similar charges with other female motorists in Maury County. Charges are pending in Williamson County.

Odom faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.