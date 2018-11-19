PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police say one of their officers has been killed by a street gang and much of the country is paralyzed by a second day of protests over allegations of government corruption.
Police spokesman Gary Derosier tells The Associated Press that the officer was riding in a motorcycle taxi that was stopped at a roadblock run by a street gang, who fatally shot him and burned his body in an alley.
Schools are closed and most other activities around the country are stopped a day after six died in clashes between protesters and police.
Demonstrators are calling for the president to resign for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous government over a Venezuelan subsidized energy program, Petrocaribe.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Inmate's last words: 'Is it supposed to feel like that?'
- In Mississippi, GOP concern rises over U.S. Senate runoff
- Teacher on a plane talked about her low-income students. Passengers overheard and gave her more than $500 in cash.