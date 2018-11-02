PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a white police officer seen on body camera video shooting a black suspect in the back as he tried to run away.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Portsmouth Officer Jeremy Durocher was indicted on two felonies on Thursday: aggravated malicious wounding and a related firearms charge.
Video shows the rookie officer wounding 18-year-old Deontrace Ward as police responded to a robbery call in October 2017.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales announced the grand jurors chose the most serious charges from among those prosecutors offered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through Cook Out ceiling
- Flight recorder found after crash in Java Sea VIEW
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia's star-studded closing act
Durocher’s attorney, Nicholas Renninger, says these charges would have a “chilling effect” on police.
Police Chief Tonya Chapman announced the department “will allow the criminal justice system to run its course.”
Police won’t reveal Durocher’s employment status.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com