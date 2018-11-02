Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a white police officer seen on body camera video shooting a black suspect in the back as he tried to run away.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Portsmouth Officer Jeremy Durocher was indicted on two felonies on Thursday: aggravated malicious wounding and a related firearms charge.

Video shows the rookie officer wounding 18-year-old Deontrace Ward as police responded to a robbery call in October 2017.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales announced the grand jurors chose the most serious charges from among those prosecutors offered.

Durocher’s attorney, Nicholas Renninger, says these charges would have a “chilling effect” on police.

Police Chief Tonya Chapman announced the department “will allow the criminal justice system to run its course.”

Police won’t reveal Durocher’s employment status.

