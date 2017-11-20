ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — A police officer shot at a driver who authorities say struck the officer with a car while fleeing a traffic stop in Florida.
News outlet report St. Cloud police say the officer tried to pull the driver over in a subdivision just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, when the driver drove off, hitting the officer. Police say the officer fired toward the suspect’s car, hitting the driver’s side window and a nearby house.
In a release , the department says the suspect continued to drive recklessly before jumping from the moving car, which hit a parked car.
The suspect fled on foot, and remains at large. The department said on Twitter that the suspect has been identified.
The officer sustained minor injuries.
Police say they’ll compensate the homeowner for the property damage.