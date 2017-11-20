Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — A police officer shot at a driver who authorities say struck the officer with a car while fleeing a traffic stop in Florida.

News outlet report St. Cloud police say the officer tried to pull the driver over in a subdivision just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, when the driver drove off, hitting the officer. Police say the officer fired toward the suspect’s car, hitting the driver’s side window and a nearby house.

In a release , the department says the suspect continued to drive recklessly before jumping from the moving car, which hit a parked car.

The suspect fled on foot, and remains at large. The department said on Twitter that the suspect has been identified.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Police say they’ll compensate the homeowner for the property damage.

The Associated Press