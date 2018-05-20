HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford police officer is expected to make a full recovery from stabbing injuries sustained when she responded to a tenant-landlord dispute.

The Hartford Courant reports Officer Jill Kidik is expected to survive. Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley made the announcement Sunday.

Kidik was stabbed multiple times Thursday when Chevoughn Augustin allegedly knocked her to the ground, and stabbed her with a large ceramic kitchen knife in the neck while placing her in a choke hold. Two nearby maintenance workers disarmed Augustin. She is being held on $2 million bail on an attempted murder charge.

In a Friday court appearance, Augustin’s public defender Victoria Pells said that Augustin is a community volunteer and helps people with their taxes.

Kidik was trying to handcuff the woman before the stabbing.

