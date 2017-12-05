GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York say a police officer was injured after he was struck by a vehicle at a mall.

Greece police say the officer was struck around 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Mall at Greece Ridge. Investigators say two officers working a security detail at the mall were called to the American Eagle Outfitters store after staff suspected shoplifting. Two women were then seen running from the store.

Officials say the officers were trying to stop the shoplifting suspects when one of them was hit by a vehicle fleeing the mall.

Police say one of the suspects was detained while police continue to search for the other woman.

Officials say the officer has been treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.