ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer has been arrested following an off-duty, hit-and-run crash.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Frederick Rolle Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with several counts, including driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. Orlando police say Rolle turned himself in and has been suspended with pay.
Police say Rolle crashed his pickup into a toll plaza in November.
Rolle was previously fired after officials said he covered up an unauthorized police chase in 2015. He was rehired earlier this year during an arbitration process.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Rolle.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/