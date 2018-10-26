NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A police officer and good Samaritans helped rescue two women from a burning SUV on a New Jersey highway.
North Brunswick Police Officer Anthony Torres spotted smoke coming from the vehicle after it slammed into a tree on Wednesday.
Video from his body camera shows bystanders trying to help the women. The driver appeared disoriented. Torres ran back to his patrol car for a knife, which he used to cut the driver’s seat belt. With the help of the bystanders, he bent the door frame.
The passenger climbed through the window and the officer and others pulled the driver to safety as the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found WATCH
- 2 Yosemite National Park visitors die in fall from overlook
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- This remote Hawaiian island was critical nesting ground for threatened species. Climate change and a powerful hurricane wiped it out overnight.
- Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing VIEW