ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A police officer accidentally fired his gun while on assignment at a northern Virginia middle school. No one was injured.

Alexandria Police say a school resource officer at George Washington Middle School accidentally discharged his weapon in his office at the school.

It occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, while school was in session.

The officer reported the incident to his supervisor and to the school. Police are investigating.

The school day continued without incident.

The officer is a five-year veteran of the department. He has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Lois Berlin is the school system’s interim superintendent. She said she believes the incident shows why it would be a bad idea to arm schoolteachers, as President Donald Trump has proposed.