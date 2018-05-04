REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in suburban Columbus say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who got into a dispute with his family before crashing a cruiser has been charged criminally.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Licking County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Yaeger was charged Thursday with two counts of domestic violence and one count of disorderly conduct. He’s been placed on administrative leave.
Reynoldsburg police say they received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon about a domestic disturbance at Yaeger’s home. Police say the 39-year-old deputy drove away from his residence and crashed into a neighboring home. No one was inside the home at the time.
Yaeger was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for treatment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says a “mental-health issue” triggered the incident.
Court records don’t indicate whether Yaeger has an attorney.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com