NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials say an off-duty Massachusetts police officer is in critical condition after a collision on Interstate 95.
New Hampshire State Police says the collision took place in North Hampton Sunday morning.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2fV8FlB ) 55-year-old Louis Remigio, a police officer in Somerville, Massachusetts, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.
An 18-year-old driver who police say was racing other vehicles at the time of the crash is now facing charges. The suspect was not injured in the collision.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
The teen will be arraigned Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating.