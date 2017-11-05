PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an off-duty officer shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon after the suspect stabbed a bus driver and one passenger and tried to steal vehicles to get away.

KPNX-TV reports the off-duty sergeant who was driving his personal vehicle behind the bus saw what was happening and shot the man, who ignored his commands to surrender. It’s unclear how many times the suspect was shot, but he died at the scene.

Police spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis said the assailant was armed with two large knives.

The incident closed Cactus Road near Interstate 17 for hours as police investigated. Both stabbing victims are expected to recover.

The officer will be on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.