ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an Albany police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed his vehicle while off duty.

Albany Police Department officials say officers responded around 5 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a one-car crash on a city street. When officers arrived they found an unoccupied car against a utility pole.

Soon afterward they found Albany Police Officer Shawn Dixon on a nearby street. Police say Dixon showed signs of being intoxicated and was taken into custody.

He was charged with DWI, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an auto accident. Police didn’t know if he has a lawyer.

Officials say Dixon has been with the department for two years. He has been suspended without pay while an internal investigation is conducted.