WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware police say an off-duty officer rushed to assist a woman screaming in a nearby park and helped to stop a rape.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 39-year-old Joselito Rojas, of Pennsylvania, has been arrested on charges including first-degree rape in the Saturday attack. Wilmington police say the off-duty officer was assisted by other officers who were responding to 911 calls about the screaming woman.

The newspaper says Rojas is wanted on an outstanding fugitive warrant for another state. Rojas was arrested nearly three years ago in connection to a stabbing that left a man critically wounded. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill in 2016 to second-degree assault in the stabbing. His initial 8-year prison sentence was reduced to one year.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com