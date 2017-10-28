BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — An off-duty police officer has been arrested in Connecticut after authorities say he was found sleeping in his vehicle intoxicated.

Brian Bonati, of Terryville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $500 bond.

Police say the 32-year-old Bristol police officer was found in the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Officers had responded to a report of a stopped vehicle.

Police say Bonati failed roadside sobriety tests. They say he refused to take a breathalyzer test during the booking process.

Bonati is set to appear in court on Nov. 6. It couldn’t be determined Saturday if he’s being represented by an attorney.