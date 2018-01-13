DOVER, Del. (AP) — A police officer in Delaware has been charged with driving under the influence and engendering the welfare of a child.
The News Journal in Wilmington reported Saturday that 26-year-old Keith Boris of Dover’s police department is on administrative leave without pay. He’s been on the force for one year.
Police said Boris picked up his daughter from a daycare Thursday after leaving McGylnns Pub and Restaurant. He was later found passed out in the driver’s seat at an intersection for “several light cycles.”
The girl was unharmed and given to her mother.
Police Chief Marvin Mailey said in a statement he was grateful no one was harmed due to Boris’s reckless actions. Mailey added: “To say that I am disappointed in this incident is an understatement.”
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com