MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a security guard has died after he got into a fight with a man trying to enter a business.
Mooresville police told local media outlets that officers responding to a call of a fight found an armed security guard unconscious and not breathing.
Police identified the guard as 51-year-old William Glenn Bracken. Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate Bracken and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed so far.
