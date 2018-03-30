EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has been shot twice in three days.

Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting at a home in Eden on Monday night. A short time later they learned a gunshot victim arrived at UNC Rockingham Health Care.

The wounded man was 21-year-old Dominique Raquan Starkes of Eden.

Media outlets report Eden police were called to a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday night. Officers learned a few minutes later Starkes had reported to the same hospital again.

Eden Deputy Police Chief Clint Simpson confirmed Thursday there were two separate incidents with the same victim.

Police are looking for a suspect in the second shooting. No suspect has been identified in the first shooting.

Authorities have not said what led to either shooting.